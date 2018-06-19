Statement on Family Separations at the Border and How to Help

By CCFW

Please read this Statement on the Use of Family Separation at the U.S./Mexico Border from Bishop Michael Olson and the information that follows on how you can help.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church (CCC) teaches that “the fourth commandment is addressed expressly to children in their relationship to their father and mother, because this relationship is the most universal.” The Catechism continues that the fourth commandment also “extends to the duties of pupils to teachers, employees to employers, subordinates to leaders, citizens to their country, and to those who administer or govern it.” Furthermore, “this commandment includes and presupposes the duties of parents, instructors, teachers, leaders, magistrates, those who govern, all who exercise authority over others or over a community of persons” (CCC ?2199).

The Catechism calls us to consider that the fourth commandment establishes the foundation for the order of the subsequent commandments revealed to Moses for the salvation of the world and their correlative rights; among these are included the right to life, the integrity of human sexuality and marriage, the right to property, the right to be told the truth, and the right to a good name. Thus the Church teaches that the fourth commandment “constitutes one of the foundations of the social doctrine of the Church” (CCC ?2198).

So much of what we see presented to us through eyewitness accounts and through the lenses of the contemporary media and social media of the separation of the children of asylum seekers from their parents offers us a living metaphor for the destructive assaults upon family life in the name of individual rights. The unwarranted separation of parents from their children not only harms those relationships but undermines the right to life, the respect for legitimate authority, and all other basic human rights in society.

The use of separation of children, including babies, from their mothers and fathers at the U.S./Mexico border as a tool for implementing the Administration’s zero-tolerance policy is sinful because it undermines the right to life of the vulnerable, directly traumatizes those who have already been injured, and undermines the role of legitimate authority.

I call on each of us to examine our own consciences and interior lives if we in any way take cruel delight in these actions done in the name of our government and in the name of the security of our borders. Separating children from their mothers and fathers in an already traumatic time in their lives as immigrants seeking asylum is inhumane and morally wrong without due regard for the safety and protection of the children and informed consent of their parents. To herald this practice as just and measured lacks compassion, promotes hardness of heart, and further desensitizes us to our mission and responsibilities as Christians to give comfort to the afflicted and to promote respect for human life, the role of legitimate authority, and the common good.

The Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth and Catholic Charities Fort Worth, as in the past, will live out our mission to help those in need. Through its International Foster Care Program and The Assessment Center, Catholic Charities Fort Worth has received and is assisting children who have been separated from their parents at the U.S./Mexico border. Catholic Charities staff stands ready to expand the program as needed.

How Can You Help?

• We are incredibly grateful for any monetary donation. This kind of donation enables our organization to not only help the Unaccompanied Children, but also furthers our mission to end poverty in our community. 90 cents of every dollar donated goes directly back into our programs, like the Unaccompanied Children program. We will also happily accept gift cards of any amount to Wal-Mart or Target.

Create a Welcome Box

• We will accept any of the items listed below as an individual item or a part of a kit.

Activity Box Items

• 1 plastic shoebox-size container

• Chapstick

• puzzles

• washcloths

• composition book

• stress ball

• playing cards/card games/magic cards

• coloring books/activity books

• crayons/map pencils

• mechanical pencils

• hot wheel cars

• barbie doll(s)

• small bibles (English or Spanish)

• 1 nail polish

Hygiene/Welcome Box Items

• 1 plastic shoebox-sized container

• 1 Lubriderm/Gold Bond/Eucerin lotion for extremely dry skin

• 1 shampoo

• 1 conditioner

• 1 body wash/bar soap

• 1 tube of toothpaste

• 1 toothbrush

• 1 brush/comb

• 1 pack of hair ties

• 1 deodorant

• 1 small toy

• English/Spanish flashcards

• addition, subtraction, multiplication flash cards

Drop Off Information

249 Thornhill Drive

Fort Worth, TX 76115

Monday – Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Become a Foster Parent

• Our IFC program partners with foster families to provide children who have fled their country of origin with a safe, nurturing, culturally sensitive environment that equips and empowers them to reach their full potential. For more information about this opportunity, email ifc@ccdofw.org

• We are also currently looking for a married bilingual (English/Spanish) couple to fill a foster parent position at our transitional group home. To apply for this position, visit our employment page.

Here is what one of our current foster parents had to say about his experience:

“Being a Foster Parent can be daunting, considering that you are bringing into your home for a period of years another child who comes from a different background, culture, and language. These children come to the United States because it represents Hope, that Hope has typically long been gone from their native home.

When Michael* was matched with us, we didn’t know what to expect. He didn’t speak English, had no family or prior connections to the United States (or Texas) but he had determination that he would speak English within three months and that he would make the most of the opportunity for an education which our school district NISD and in particular Medlin Middle School would provide. His effort at school, positive outlook and appreciation of the chance he has been given here in our land of opportunity is something you rarely see these days from youth or adults. He brought perspective to us and appreciation for what we have and take for granted.

Michael* has been with us for a year and a half, just completed his freshman year where he played JV soccer and scored above 80’s in all his classes (many grades into the 90s as well! All from a kid whose education prior was only up to the 5th grade). He is an incredible help around the home, has taken up my favorite hobby of gardening (we argue who gets to do what, he doesn’t want me pruning his vegetables!). He is a great kid, has a tremendous future, and will be such a contributing factor to our nation’s future.” – Greg Lombard

Additional Resources:

For more information on Family Separation, click here.